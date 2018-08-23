Menu
Spicers Guesthouse is set to open later this year. Picture: Supplied
Property

QLD richlister’s $20m renovation

by Sophie Foster
23rd Aug 2018 7:27 AM

A QUEENSLAND richlister has spent over $20 million on a dream renovation project that's expected to be complete within weeks.

Businesswoman Jude Turner - who along with husband Graham 'Skroo' Turner makes up the power couple behind the success of Flightcentre and Spicers Retreats - expects the luxurious Spicers Guesthouse project to welcome first guests in November.

"Having purchased this property two years ago, I am thrilled to finally unveil the first look at this charming retreat that pays homage to its roots as a meeting place for local wine makers," she said.

The couple has poured millions into the Australian travel industry in both accommodation and bookings, with the latest project - Spicers Guesthouse Retreat - their second footprint in the historic winegrowing region of the Hunter Valley.

An entire wall of wine is a nod to the area’s rich heritage.
The property has 49 rooms including a four bedroom stand-alone cottage and is the ninth in the Turner's Spicers Retreat portfolio.

Mrs Turner said the renovations on the property were "extensive".

It included "a vastly elevated design to match the surrounding mountain ranges and vineyards, and state of the art conference facilities, a large-scale events or wedding gazebo, and private dining room with elaborate wine wall, housing the locally- produced wines from Australia's oldest wine region".

 

One of the 49 rooms in the Spicers Guesthouse. Picture: Supplied
They have five luxurious retreats in Queensland - Spicers Tamarind Retreat in Maleny, Spicers Clovelly Estate in Montville, Spicers Balfour Hotel in New Farm, Spicers Peak Lodge in Maryvale and Spicers Hidden Vale in Grandchester.

The 12,000-acre Grandchester property saw its homestead struck by fire in April this year, but the resort proper is back up and trading as usual.

A spot by the fire in Winter.
The addition of the Spicers Guesthouse in Hunter Valley brings to four the number of luxury properties in their New South Wales portfolio which includes Spicers Potts Point in Sydney, Spicers Vineyards Estate in Pokolbin and Spicers Sangoma Retreat in Bowen Mountain.

Anyone can be a guest at the new property, with prices starting at $399 a night and first booking opening within days.

