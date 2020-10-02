Queensland-NSW border reopening date is revealed

Queensland will reopen its border with NSW next months but the state’s premier says it comes with a strict condition as four new cases are recorded in NSW

Queensland will open its borders to NSW on November 1, provided there has not been 28 consecutive days with a locally acquired case of coronavirus.

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk released a new road map to reduced restrictions for travellers to the Sunshine State this morning.

Those with valid border declaration passes will no longer have to complete a mandatory fortnight of quarantine from November 1.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Richard Gosling

NSW has recorded four new cases of coronavirus overnight, with all of those returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

This marks the seventh consecutive day of zero community transmission.

But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian once again urged residents not to become complacent.

More details are likely to be available in the daily NSW Health update later in the morning.

Meanwhile, Victoria has recorded seven new coronavirus cases and two more deaths.

The state's death toll is now 802.

The consistently low infection numbers mean Melbourne's all-important 14-day average remains firmly below 15, standing at 12.8.

That figure must be around five for the Government to consider reopening the city.

It comes as a small virus cluster in Frankston, Melbourne's southeastern suburbs, can be linked back to infected workers from the fresh food section of Chadstone shopping centre.

