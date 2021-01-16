State's cheapest beachside suburbs

Queensland is home to the cheapest coastal suburb on Australia’s east coast mainland.

Queensland is home to the cheapest coastal suburb on Australia's east coast mainland, with new research revealing the state boasts some of the best beachside gems for buyers on a budget.

Data compiled exclusively for The Courier-Mail by Realestate.com.au reveals the most affordable and priciest postcodes by the water, with the beachside suburb of Barney Point in Gladstone blitzing the southern states with a median house price of just $142,000.

Victoria's cheapest beachside suburb for houses is Toora with a median house price of $250,000, while in NSW, it's Stuarts Point at $370,000 - $228,000 more than Queensland's Barney Point.

Elders Real Estate Gladstone agent Luke Watts said Barney Point had a stigma among some locals as being a lower socio-economic suburb, but it was really a "hidden gem".

"It's the only suburb of Gladstone on the beachfront," Mr Watts said.

"It's a great little spot; ripe for gentrification. I think it's going to be one of those suburbs that experiences far more growth than other suburbs here in years to come."

Mr Watts said inquiries from interstate buyers were strong and most properties were selling after receiving multiple offers.

"We're getting a lot of people from NSW and Victoria wanting to purchase up here and get away from the hustle and bustle," he said.

A renovated three-bedroom house just a walk to the beach at 23 Golding St, Barney Point, is on the market for only $279,000.

Mr Watts is currently marketing what could be one of the country's best beachside bargains - a renovated Hamptons-style three-bedroom house on 622 sqm and a walk from the ocean for just $279,000.

The home at 23 Golding Street in Barney Point is across the road from another house, which recently sold to an overseas buyer after 10 offers and for $10,000 more than the asking price.

The majority of Greater Brisbane's top 10 cheapest beachside suburbs are in the Moreton Bay region, with Deception Bay the most affordable with a median house price of $373,000.

The cheapest coastal suburb for apartments in Queensland is Beachmere in Moreton Bay, with a median unit price of $122,000.

Beachmere is the cheapest coastal suburb in Queensland for apartments, with a median unit price of $122,000.

Movement Realty owner Adam Cini sells real estate in the Moreton Bay region and has seen buyer demand and prices take off in recent months.

Mr Cini said COVID-19 had accelerated activity, with interstate buyers lured by the affordability of the region and its waterside location.

"I've never seen it better," Mr Cini said.

"Even in the last month and a half, when I list a home now I'm using price guides at the higher end than what we thought the home was worth, and we've been smashing prices above the guide.

"We've got a few more interstate buyers floating around who are getting sick of the lockdowns. They just see value in the homes here and sometimes, perhaps, don't know the area that well, so they're prepared to pay a higher price."

This four-bedroom house at 27 Adam St, Beachmere, has a price guide in the high $400,000s.

Mr Cini is currently marketing a four-bedroom beachside bargain in Beachmere that backs onto a lake and is within walking distance of the beach for offers in the high $400,000s.

But he does not think those prices will last long.

"How long are you going to be able to get waterfront properties within 30km of the city for these prices?"

Deception Bay is Greater Brisbane’s cheapest seaside suburb with a median house price of $373,000.

Realestate.com.au executive manager of economic research Cameron Kusher said Queensland's cheapest seaside suburbs were mostly in regional areas outside the state's southeast corner, showing a significant jump in prices between Greater Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and the rest of the state.

Mr Kusher said coastal suburbs with the cheapest home prices were traditionally areas that were harder to get to.

"Location has usually been the main factor," Mr Kusher said.

"They're areas that are further away from cities, they're more remote and they may not have an airport or an easy means of getting there.

"This will keep them cheaper than more accessible areas, but there are more people who are willing to look further out and that could make a difference for prices."

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 34 Park Cres, Sunshine Beach, is the ultimate beach house.

Amenities would likely play a part in which coastal markets buyers gravitated toward, he said.

"Few buyers will want to be in the middle of nowhere, where there is nothing. There would need to be facilities like a hospital."

Queensland's most expensive coastal suburbs are on the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.

Sunshine Beach is the priciest with a median house price of $2.05 million, followed by Surfers Paradise at $1.8 million and Mermaid Beach at $1.6 million.

Noosa Heads has the most expensive median unit price at $920,000.

Mermaid Beach is one of Queensland’s most expensive beachside suburbs with a median house price of $1.64m.

Mr Kusher said the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast in particular were attracting more families from Melbourne and Sydney because of their relative affordability compared to the southern cities.

"If you're coming from Melbourne or Sydney, your money will go very far on the Gold Coast, and we're seeing more families who want to make that move," he said.

TEN OF THE BEST BEACHSIDE BARGAINS ON THE MARKET IN QLD

1. 23 Golding St,

Barney Point

Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 622 sqm

$279,000

This renovated three-bedroom house on 622 sqm and just a walk to the beach at 23 Golding St, Barney Point, is on the market for only $279,000.

2. 14 Allamanda Ave,

Forrest Beach

Three-bedroom, two-bathroom absolute beachfront house on 708 sqm

Offers over $570,000

This absolute beachfront, three-bedroom house on 700 sqm at 14 Allamanda Ave, Forrest Beach, is for sale for $570,000.

3. 27 Adam St,

Beachmere

Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house

Price guide in the high $400,000s

This four-bedroom house at 27 Adam St, Beachmere, has a price guide in the high $400,000s.

4. 52/19 Bongaree Ave,

Bongaree

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 154 sqm

$414,000

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 52/19 Bongaree Ave, Bongaree, is on the market for $414,000.

5. 10 Mirree Ave,

Bellara

Four-bedroom house

For sale for $498,500

This four-bedroom beach house at 10 Mirree Ave, Bellara, is for sale for $498,500.

6. 34 Brookes Cres,

Woorim

Three-bedroom house

For sale for $529,000

This three-bedroom house at 34 Brookes Cres, Woorim, is for sale for $529,000.

7. 17 Redbank Rd,

Redcliffe

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 602 sqm

For sale for offers over $549,000

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 602 sqm at 17 Redbank Rd, Redcliffe, is for sale for offers over $549,000.

8. 72 Esplanade,

Toorbul

Two-bedroom cottage on 612 sqm overlooking Pumicestone Passage

For sale for $555,000

This two-bedroom cottage on 612 sqm overlooking Pumicestone Passage at 72 Esplanade, Toorbul, is for sale for just $555,000.

9. 6 Beagle Ave,

Banksia Beach

Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house

For sale for offers from $585,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 6 Beagle Ave, Banksia Beach, is for sale for offers from $585,000.

10. 12 Meagher Close,

East Innisfail

Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 1100 sqm

On the market for $599,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 1100 sqm at 12 Meagher Close, East Innisfail, is on the market for $599,000.

FIVE OF THE PRICIEST QLD BEACHSIDE HOMES ON THE MARKET

1. 14 McAnally Dr,

Sunshine Beach

Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house with 180 degree ocean views

Price guide over $6m

This house at 14 McAnally Dr, Sunshine Beach, is for sale.

2. 159 Hedges Ave,

Mermaid Beach

Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom absolute beachfront house

$16.5m

This mansion at 159 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach has been listed for $16.5 million with Kollosche.

3. 17 Southern Cross Dr,

Surfers Paradise

Five-bedroom, six-bathroom waterfront house

$9.3m

This waterfront house at 17 Southern Cross Dr, Surfers Paradise, is on the market for $9.3m.

4. 3 Natasha Ave,

Noosa Heads

Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house on 926 sqm

Price guide over $10m

This mansion at 3 Natasha Avenue, Noosa Heads, is for sale.

5. 10 Shearwater Esp,

Runaway Bay

Six-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront house

Price guide of $8.19m

This waterfront house at 10 Shearwater Esp, Runaway Bay, is on the market for $8.19m.

QLD'S CHEAPEST BEACH SUBURBS FOR HOUSES

Greater Brisbane region

Suburb Median Sale Price

1. Deception Bay $373,000

2. Bellara $410,000

3. Beachmere $430,500

4. Toorbul $435,000

5. Redcliffe $449,500

6. Sandstone Point $457,000

7. Margate $475,000

8. Bongaree $484,000

9. Woorim $496,000

10. Victoria Point $537,500

(Source: Realestate.com.au)

Regional Queensland

Suburb Median Sale Price

1. Barney Point $142,000

2. East Innisfail $157,500

3. Forrest Beach $220,000

4. Cardwell $227,500

5. Balgal Beach $249,500

6. Gladstone Central $260,000

7. Bowen $275,000

8. Mackay $282,500

9. Wonga Beach $288,750

10. North Mackay $297,500

(Source: Realestate.com.au)

QLD'S CHEAPEST BEACH SUBURBS FOR UNITS

Greater Brisbane

Suburb Median Sale Price

1. Beachmere $122,000

2. Deception Bay $255,000

3. Thorneside $304,500

4. Bellara $351,250

5. Bongaree $360,250

6. Sandstone Point $367,500

7. Redcliffe $370,000

8. Woody Point $380,000

9. Victoria Point $392,000

10. Birkdale $400,000

(Source: Realestate.com.au)

Regional Queensland

Suburb Median Sale Price

1. Holloways Beach $160,000

2. Gladstone Central $165,000

3. Nelly Bay $174,500

4. Cannonvale $210,000

5. Mackay $210,000

6. North Mackay $213,500

7. South Mackay $215,000

8. Cairns North $220,000

9. West Mackay $225,000

10. Yorkeys Knob $229,500

(Source: Realestate.com.au)

QLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE BEACH SUBURBS FOR HOUSES

Suburb Median Sale Price

1. Sunshine Beach $2,050,000

2. Surfers Paradise $1,796,100

3. Mermaid Beach $1,640,000

4. Shelly Beach $1,295,000

5. Noosa Heads $1,245,000

6. Alexandra Headland $1,170,000

7. Runaway Bay $1,113,000

8. Currumbin $1,069,250

9. Bundall $1,057,500

10 Sunrise Beach $1,050,000

11. Manly $880,000

12. Sandgate $844,750

13. Ormiston $801,000

14. Newport $780,000

15. Shorncliffe $765,000

16. Wynnum $680,000

17. Lota $670,000

18. Wellington Point $649,500

19. Cleveland $645,000

20. Birkdale $610,500

(Source: Realestate.com.au)

QLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE BEACH SUBURBS FOR UNITS

Suburb Median Sale Price

1. Noosa Heads $920,000

2. Sunshine Beach $912,500

3. Hollywell $765,000

4. Main Beach $694,000

5. Twin Waters $677,500

6. Sunrise Beach $655,000

7. Bilinga $612,500

8. Paradise Point $607,500

9. Pelican Waters $583,500

10. Buddina $582,000

11. Banksia Beach $525,000

12. Scarborough $480,000

13. Wynnum $455,000

14. Cleveland $444,500

15. Brighton $441,250

16. Redland Bay $435,000

17. Ormiston $435,000

18. Wellington Point $423,250

19. Thornlands $416,750

20. Margate $412,500

(Source: Realestate.com.au)

Originally published as QLD's cheapest beachside suburbs