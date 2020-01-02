Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coach whisperer Bradley Charles Stubbs and Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters.
Coach whisperer Bradley Charles Stubbs and Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters.
Rugby League

Queensland's ‘coach whisperer’ finds new sport

by Travis Meyn
2nd Jan 2020 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY league's famous "Coach Whisperer" has turned his focus to golf.

Bradley Stubbs, employed by Queensland ahead of their 2-1 State of Origin series loss this year, is advertising workshops for golfers.

"It takes only one session to change your thinking, to have you hitting your driver 5-10% longer and drop down 1-2 clubs" Stubbs posted on Twitter.

Stubbs said he had sessions available in Sydney and Melbourne early this year.

Stubbs was also spotted at the Gabba last month before a Brisbane Heat Big Bash game.

 

The Heat could certainly do with some help.

Done. Done. Done!

 

More Stories

Show More
bradley stubbs queensland maroons state of origin
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily Examiner’s most read stories in 2019

        Daily Examiner’s most read stories in 2019

        News EXCLUSIVE, locally written content on local issues dominated the top ranking articles read by digital subscribers.

        McDonald ready for national test with NSW Breakers

        premium_icon McDonald ready for national test with NSW Breakers

        Cricket The Clarence star returns for a second tournament after impressing last year.

        Clarence Valley firefighters lend a helping hand

        premium_icon Clarence Valley firefighters lend a helping hand

        News OUR fireys are repaying the favour to those who helped us

        Nine people injured in 'horrific' highway smash

        premium_icon Nine people injured in 'horrific' highway smash

        News A two-car collision blocked a highway and hurt nine people.