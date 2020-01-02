Queensland's ‘coach whisperer’ finds new sport
RUGBY league's famous "Coach Whisperer" has turned his focus to golf.
Bradley Stubbs, employed by Queensland ahead of their 2-1 State of Origin series loss this year, is advertising workshops for golfers.
"It takes only one session to change your thinking, to have you hitting your driver 5-10% longer and drop down 1-2 clubs" Stubbs posted on Twitter.
Stubbs said he had sessions available in Sydney and Melbourne early this year.
Stubbs was also spotted at the Gabba last month before a Brisbane Heat Big Bash game.
The Heat could certainly do with some help.
