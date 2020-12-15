Queensland's most notorious pedophile released from jail

Notorious pedophile and one-time prime suspect in the abduction and murder of Daniel Morcombe is set to be released from jail.

Douglas Jackway, who has spent most of his adult life in prison, will be released from jail on a detention order.

Jackway, who is 44 and has spent 25 years behind bars, will live in the Wacol precinct where other sex offenders are housed and will be required to wear a GPS tracker.

A judgment summary made public today said the Supreme Court was satisfied the community would be protected.

"There are a number of protective factors in place to detect any escalation of risk towards reoffending by Mr Jackway," the summary said.

"Given the complexity of his conditions and the fact that he has become institutionalised after such a long period of imprisonment, the term of the supervision order has been made for 15 years."

Jackway spent time in prison for abducting a young boy who was out riding his bicycle. He drove the little boy to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted him.

One investigator involved in the Morcombe investigation was shocked at the decision.

"There'll be carnage for some poor victims as a result," they said.

Douglas Brian Jackway was a one-time suspect in the murder and abduction of Daniel Morcombe.

A prisoner officer said Jackway was the worst inmate he'd seen in his career.

"The consequences of what he could do outweighs anything," he said.

"I've known him since the 1990s. Without doubt he is the worst sex offender that I've seen. He is the worst of the worst, the top 10 in Australia, easy.

"He is just one piece of shit.

"He's just a predator. You have you pedophiles. But he is a violent pedophile. It makes him so dangerous.

"He always picked on the weak people."

The officer said Jackway "would have been involved in so many incidents in jail, in the hundreds".

"But they don't seem to take that into account."

Jackway is currently housed at Brisbane Correctional Centre.

He has spent most of his time at nearby Wolston jail until recently.

Originally published as Qld's most notorious pedophile released from jail