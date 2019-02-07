Queensland Music Awards finalists revealed

QUEENSLAND'S best musical talents have been highlighted as QMusic announced the finalists of the Queensland Music Awards today.

It's clear there is no shortage of musical skill in the sunshine state with 42 finalists hailing from Brisbane, 8 from the Gold Coast, 7 from the Sunshine Coast, 2 from Logan and one each from Townsville, Cairns, Moreton Bay and Mackay.

2019 Queensland Music Awards finalists Emily Wrramara, DZ Deathrays and Clea.

A panel of more than 70 judges chose the finalists which included locals The Jungle Giants, Ball Park Music, The Kite String Tangle, Young Franco, and adopted-Brisbanite Tia Gostelow.

The awards are a highlight of the state's music calendar and will include performances from Gold Coast favourite Amy Shark, who is a finalist in two categories, as well as dance-punk trio DZ Deathrays, Clea, Emma Beau and Tokyo Twilight.

Billy Thorpe Scholarship finalists - 2019 Queensland Music Awards.

Arts Queensland will also announce the winner of the $10,000 Billy Thorpe Scholarship on the night with Jaguar Jonze, Pool Shop, RIVAH and Sweater Curse all in the running.

The awards will be held at the Royal International Convention Centre at Brisbane Showgrounds on March 19. at 6.30pm.

Tickets to the event are $65 and go on sale February 13.

For a full list of finalists visit: https://www.queenslandmusicawards.com.au