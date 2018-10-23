Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Quade Cooper gives Brad Thorn a big 'don't argue'.
Quade Cooper gives Brad Thorn a big 'don't argue'.
Rugby Union

Quade’s Super-sized swipe at Thorn

by Jim Tucker
23rd Oct 2018 9:24 AM

QUADE Cooper is on the way to the Melbourne Rebels but he's taken a first and pointed public swipe at Reds coach Brad Thorn for forcing him out of Queensland.

The 70-Test five-eighth took to social media on Monday with a none-to-subtle dig at the coach, who cut him off from the Reds this season.

The tweet shows Cooper, as a Wallaby, trying to fend off Thorn, who was taking a grab at him while an All Black in a Bledisloe Cup clash.

Cooper has taken a dignified public stance of "no comment" since late last year when Thorn first told Cooper he would not be required at Reds training even though he had two years to run on his contract.

Even when frontline No. 10 Jono Lance was injured, there was no recall for Cooper to even sit on the bench while Thorn went in a fresh direction by grooming Hamish Stewart as Queensland's next generation No. 10.

Quade Cooper at the bottom of a ruck during the battle for an NRL grand final berth against Vikings. Picture: Peter Wallis
Quade Cooper at the bottom of a ruck during the battle for an NRL grand final berth against Vikings. Picture: Peter Wallis

Cooper was stung but dived into a full club season with Souths and drove them into the semi-finals.

He called the shots for Brisbane City in the National Rugby Championship.

The subtext to the tweet is overwhelming that Cooper's deal is all but done to return to Super Rugby with the Rebels and long-time halves partner Will Genia.

As ever, there is always a twist to Cooper's contract paperwork.

Reds coach Brad Thorn had no space in his squad for Quade Cooper. Picture: AAP Image
Reds coach Brad Thorn had no space in his squad for Quade Cooper. Picture: AAP Image

Expect a clause that allows him to box on the undercard to the big Jeff Horn-Anthony Mundine fight on November 30 at Suncorp Stadium.

His three pro bouts since 2013 have all been on the undercard to Mundine fights.

Boxing at the venue he called home for more than a decade in rugby is a perfect fit and he may yet have one last appearance in the red corner at Suncorp Stadium.

Related Items

brad thorn quade cooper rebels reds rugbyunion super rugby

Top Stories

    Apology the least we can do for child sex abuse survivors

    premium_icon Apology the least we can do for child sex abuse survivors

    Politics Apologising for decades of child abuse is just the start for our community to protect children from predators in institutions.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 10:14 AM
    Storm rates in couple's grand final of rain events

    premium_icon Storm rates in couple's grand final of rain events

    Weather In 18 years there's only been one other storm like Sundays'.

    Mum ‘dragged to death’ into garage door

    Mum ‘dragged to death’ into garage door

    Crime “Everything happened so quickly, in a matter of seconds.”

    • 23rd Oct 2018 9:29 AM
    Halloween welcome in the Valley according to (most) readers

    Halloween welcome in the Valley according to (most) readers

    Offbeat Love it or hate it, Halloween is here to stay in the Clarence Valley

    • 23rd Oct 2018 10:40 AM

    Local Partners