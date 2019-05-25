Quality of life right to the end

HELPING HAND: As a palliative care volunteer, Katheryn Lentfer helps patients and families through the toughest times.

HELPING HAND: As a palliative care volunteer, Katheryn Lentfer helps patients and families through the toughest times. Sherilyn Loutitt

KATHERYN Lentfer is a special breed of volunteer.

As a palliative care volunteer, MsLentfer said the incredible stories and close bonds formed with families often outweighed the inevitable sadness of a life ending.

"I really enjoy listening to people in care, hearing the story of their life,” MsLentfer said.

"A lot of them share things with me that they might not want to say to their family, but sometimes they don't want to talk to you and just want company in their room.”

Ms Lentfer said the role provided families and/or carers with a chance to recharge.

"I don't think people realise what carers and families go through, so to give them that opportunity to have a break, even just for a few hours, is important,” she said.

"Sometimes you might take them to chemotherapy or for a drive somewhere they'd like to go or something they'd like to do with the family.”

Ms Lentfer said that while there was a sad aspect to the role, she and the handful of other volunteers often came away feeling inspired.

"I often walk out of there thinking, 'Wow! That was an incredible moment!',” she said.

"I love the connections you make with people. It gives you such a sense of joy and peace.”