Queen Charlotte begins her purple reign

Jacaranda Queen Charlotte White with the royal party and officials after Saturday night's crowning ceremony.

ALL hail 2015 Jacaranda Queen Charlotte.

While the arrival of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge was big news this year, Grafton's own royal family added a Queen Charlotte White to a long list of former royal highnesses to don the purple crown.

Ms White was bestowed with the Jacaranda Queen title by another former queen who wore the crown 60 years ago Mrs Stella Wilson (nee Cooper).

After the announcement the newly crowned Queen Charlotte said it still felt very "surreal".

"My heart is still beating so fast. It's been a long journey. Five months to lead up to this point. We have practised and learned so many things along the way."

She said the historical significance of her new role is just dawning on her.

"We were in I Scream taking photos this week and we stood in front of the display of all the former queens and we said one of us will be up there soon. I feel very privileged to be part of that history."