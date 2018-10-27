Queen crowned for 2018 Jacaranda Festival

GRAFTON has a new member of its royal family as Bronte Cameron was named the 2018 Jacaranda Queen

She was crowned the 75th Queen in front of a large crowd at Market Square tonight.

Bronte Cameron is crowned the 2018 Jacaranda Queen Adam Hourigan

Caitlin Leek was named as the Jacaranda Princess and the highest fundraiser for the seniors was Jessie Dean just under $11,000, with the grgoup raising just over $30,000 for the festival.

Earlier in the night, Saskia McGrath was crowned as the Junior Jacaranda Queen, while Emily Paterson was named the Junior Jacaranda Princess. Saskia was overcome with emotion as she came to the stage to accept her title.

Special guest for the night was former Grafton resident Jessica Smith spoke to the crowd about her journey from Grafton in her school years, through to competing at the Paralympics as a swimmer. She told the crowd of her battle against eating disorders and her journey to being a successfull motivational speaker.