Queen hit with second shock royal divorce

The Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon has announced he and his wife are to divorce in the second royal split in a week.

It comes six days after the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips announced his divorce from wife Autumn.

A spokesman for the Earl, son of the late Princess Margaret, told The Sun: "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced.

"They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

The Earl and Countess of Snowdon are getting divorced. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Earl - David Armstrong-Jones - who is known for his high-end furniture company and wife Serena are to separate after more than 25 years of marriage.

The couple wed in October 1993 and have two children - Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, married Serena Stanhope at St Margaret's Church in Westminster in October 1993. Picture: Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The Earl's mother Margaret, the Queen's sister, died in 2002 and he became the 2nd Earl of Snowdon following the death of his father the Earl of Snowdon, celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, in 2017.

Princess Margaret with husband Lord Snowdon (Antony Armstrong-Jones), daughter Sarah and son David in 1967.

Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon with their son, David, and his wife, Serena, in 1994.

In 2018, the Earl controversially applied to become a member of the House of Lords.

The peer was known as David Armstrong-Jones or Viscount Linley until his father Tony Armstrong-Jones, the society photographer who became the 1st Earl of Snowdon after marrying the Queen's sister, died.

Lord Snowdon is a furniture maker and was previously the boss of top auction house Christie's.

His parents married in 1960 and divorced in 1978.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission