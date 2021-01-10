Queen, Prince Philip get COVID-19 jab

Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip have received the COVID-19 vaccine at Windsor Castle.

A royal source said the vaccinations were administered on Saturday by a household doctor at Windsor.

The source added the Queen decided to let it be known she had the vaccination to prevent further speculation, according to the BBC.

The Queen and Prince Philip are among around 1.5 million people in the UK to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine so far.

It was previously reported that royal aides said it was a "personal decision" and a "private matter" as to whether the couple would be among the first Brits to receive the vaccination.

But according to The Sun, Her Majesty wanted to share the information to encourage fellow Britons to also be vaccinated.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement: "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations."

People aged over 80 in the UK are among the high-priority groups who are being given the vaccine ahead of other groups.

The couple has been spending the lockdown in England at their Windsor Castle home after deciding to have a quiet Christmas at their Berkshire residence, instead of the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham.

This year the Queen and Prince Philip spent Christmas at their Berkshire residence. Picture: Rowley's Fine Art Auctions

The Queen has been isolating at Windsor Castle during lockdown and was forced to cancel a number of royal events and public engagements in 2020 due to the pandemic.

She has already cancelled the garden parties at Buckingham Palace for 2021.

She was able to continue most of her royal duties from isolation and using video conferencing.

The UK currently has seven mass vaccination sites and has divided the top priority of vaccine recipients into nine categories based on age, with the oldest being the highest priority.

