The Queen has taken part in her first public video conference call to mark Carers Week, adding another first for the British monarch during her long reign.

Elizabeth II and her daughter Anne, the Princess Royal, spoke to four carers who have the primary responsibility of looking after family members to hear about their experiences and lives during the COVID-19 outbreak and the challenges the pandemic has brought.

Queen Elizabeth II took part in her first public video conference call to chat to four carers about the challenges they face looking after someone close to them during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Carer's Trust/Buckingham Palace via AP

"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories," the 94-year-old monarch said.

"I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already. I'm very glad to have been able to join you today."

The video was released on Thursday to mark Carers Week and highlight the sacrifices made by the seven million unpaid carers in the United Kingdom, many of whom have had to take on extra roles during the lockdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II, centre, and the Princess Royal Princess Anne, top right, as they take part in a video call with carers supported by the Carers Trust. Picture: AP

Once again, the beloved monarch showed once again that she's adept at meeting the challenges posed by new technologies, taking part in her first public video conference call to chat to four carers about the challenges they face looking after someone close to them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Buckingham Palace released audio of a telephone call the Queen made to thank nurses for their work during the pandemic, another first for the British monarch during her 68-year reign.

Originally published as Queen takes new lockdown leap