Queen’s birthday message to Meghan amid royal rift

The Queen has offered an olive branch to Meghan Markle on her birthday, sending her best wishes despite a bombshell book that has rocked the royal family.

"Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!," the Queen said on her official Twitter page.

The message was posted alongside a photograph of the Queen and Meghan during a visit to Chester in the UK in 2018.

Meghan was celebrating her 39th birthday in Los Angeles on Tuesday (local time), where she has moved with Prince Harry and baby Archie since their spectacular split with the royal family in March.

It was expected that Meghan would have a low-key celebration in the Beverly Hills mansion they are staying in, which is owned by Oprah Winfrey's friend Tyler Perry.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also wished Meghan a happy birthday.

They tweeted: "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex today!"

Meghan's father-in-law Prince Charles also sent his love, saying: "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

The show of support comes after a string of bitter headlines since the publication of a new book, Finding Freedom.

Royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie penned the book, which has been written from the couple's perspective, however Prince Harry and Meghan have denied they co-operated with the authors.

It claimed that Prince William was a "snob" towards Meghan and that Kate did not make her feel welcome.

However, Palace sources have denied some of those claims, saying that Kate and Prince William had welcomed to stay with them when they were first dating.

And Buckingham Palace sources have clarified that a fight over the tiara that Meghan wore on her 2018 wedding day was about Prince Harry's language, not her demands.

It was widely reported that Meghan had demanded to wear a specific tiara but the Queen had refused.

However, at the weekend, it was reported that the Queen had admonished Prince Harry for his bad language towards one of her staffers and that Meghan did get the bandeau tiara she wanted.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been working out their new life in the United States, as they carve out a public role without the backing of the royal family, or the use of their titles.

They have been outspoken over racism, with Meghan delivering a speech to her former high school about her "absolute devastation" over the death of George Floyd, which sparked protests around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

They are also planning to roll out their new charity, Archewell, despite hiccups with the paperwork in the US because its stated aim was too broad.

The couple has supported the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which has demanded businesses stop advertising on Facebook until it cracks down on racism.

A source for the couple has said: "As we've been developing Archewell, one of the areas the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we've been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it."

Meghan is also suing the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an article about a letter she wrote to her father, which was then published by the paper, claiming a breach of privacy.

The couple has launched legal action against people who took drone photographs at their Los Angeles property as intense media interest has continued despite their move.

The Queen has said that Prince Harry and Meghan would be welcome to return to official royal duties if they wished.

