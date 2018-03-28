Menu
Principal struck off over Year 7 sleepover at his home

28th Mar 2018 11:08 AM
A QUEENSLAND principal has been struck off for organising a sleepover with year seven students at his home after they did his yard and housework.

The male principal, who was working at a regional school at the time, also took students on excursions without permission, drove them to another town to mow his wife's lawn, and allowed unlicensed students to drive his car.

He also took children fishing on weekends and paid for them to take a helicopter ride without permission, and took them to a fete and bought them dinner.

In a written judgment published on Wednesday the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal ruled the principal was "not an appropriate role model for students or staff".

"We are satisfied that the above behaviour does not meet the standard of behaviour generally expected of a teacher and raises serious boundary violations," the judgment reads.

The tribunal found the principal had minimised his offending and shown little insight by telling a psychologist his behaviour was "altruistic and empathic".

The tribunal ordered his registration be cancelled for at least four and a half years.

