Abortion legislation faces major roadblock

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is hoping LNP MPs will be given a conscience vote on abortion. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk says it will be "incredibly tough" to ensure her Government's abortion decriminalisation Bill passes State Parliament if LNP MPs are not given a conscience vote.

The Premier has granted the Labor caucus a free vote on the Bill when it returns to parliament for debate next month.

But the LNP partyroom is yet to decide if it will do the same.

With not every Labor MP expected to back the Bill, the Government may need the support of crossbench and LNP MPs for it to succeed.

Ms Palaszczuk said she believed it was now a test of Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's leadership as to whether a conscience vote is granted regardless.

"I think it's going to be incredibly tough," Ms Palaszczuk of the prospects of passing the Bill without some LNP support.

"That is why it is really important that all members be allowed a conscience vote.

"I know there are people on the LNP side who want a conscience vote.

"It is now a test of leadership for Deb Frecklington as to whether or not she will allow a conscience vote or will they be dictated by the men running the LNP at head office."

Ms Frecklington this morning refused to be drawn on the comments made by Mr Spence in the party room.

"I'm not going to discuss private matters of the party room," she said.

She is standing firm on her plan to move a conscience vote motion in the party room once the committee charged with inquiring into the Termination of Pregnancy Bill hands down its findings.

That is due to happen on October 5.

"This is a highly emotional issue. We need to make sure that due process is followed," Ms Frecklington said.