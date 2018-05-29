NRL future open as Slater exits rep scene

Billy Slater is the last member of the famous Queensland spine to retire.

BILLY Slater says his decision to retire from representative football at the end of the State of Origin series has no bearing on his future at Melbourne Storm.

Slater, 34, dropped the retirement bombshell on Tuesday in Brisbane, just a fortnight after club-mate Cameron Smith also pulled the pin on Queensland and Australian duties.

"I'm off-contract at the end of the year and I haven't made a decision on my playing future after 2018," Slater said.

"If I do go on next year, it won't involve representative football."

Unlike Smith, who retired from Origin and Kangaroos selection effective immediately, Slater plans to play out the best-of-three series against bitter rivals New South Wales, barring any setbacks.

Slater will become just the 10th player in Maroons' history to play 30 games for Queensland next Wednesday night at the MCG.

By the end of the series, if fit, Slater will surpass Maroons icon Wally Lewis (31) and NSW legend and current coach Brad Fittler (31).

Slater revealed he made up his mind "officially" last week.

He told Queensland players of the decision on Tuesday, having already briefed Maroons coach Kevin Walters on Monday night.

"I just feel it's time," Slater said.

"To be honest, I can't give you a legit answer to that (why I'm retiring), I'm 35 this year, been through a fair bit, this will be the 15th year that I've played for Queensland."

It caps a storied 12 months for Queensland following the representative retirements of Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk and Smith.

Slater said the departures had nothing to do with his decision.

"I was always going to make this decision and I just feel it is right for me," Slater said.

"If you asked me as a little boy what I wanted to do it was play for Queensland and Australia and be like (Maroons legend) Allan Langer.

"I was able to fulfil a childhood dream."

Slater exits his international career as a World Cup winner.

Walters on Tuesday paid Slater the ultimate tribute.

"For me, Billy Slater epitomises what State of Origin is all about," Walters said.

"A young fella that comes from the bush (Innisfail) to make it in the big smoke and not only make it but he turns the rugby league world upside down.

"Billy's changed the way fullbacks play and for Queensland to have a player like Billy over the last 15 years has just been a dream for all Queenslanders."

