Fraser Island cashes in on Harry and Meghan visit

by Michael Wray
30th Oct 2018 1:51 PM
THE State Government has seized on the global popularity of last week's Royal visit to launch a major advertising campaign in the UK.

The tourism campaign for Fraser Island, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited for a night, had reached more than 6 million people in its first week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told Parliament this morning.

"We were aiming to have a unique reach of 7.8 million in one month - in a week we have already reached over 6.1 million people," she said.

 

"Last week the eyes of the world were on us as the Royal couple experienced the natural beauty of the world's largest sand island and our local hospitality.

"As Queenslanders we know we're lucky to have the best tourism destinations in the world including Fraser Island in our own backyard.

"For key international markets like the UK, the visit provided an opportunity to showcase our best experiences to a captive audience - and already in its first week this campaign by Tourism and Events Queensland has been a great success."

 

Prince Harry visited a number of popular tourist sites on Fraser Island, including Lake McKenzie. Picture: Stephen Lock - Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry visited a number of popular tourist sites on Fraser Island, including Lake McKenzie. Picture: Stephen Lock - Pool/Getty Images

 

Prince Harry at Pile Valley on Fraser Island. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Prince Harry at Pile Valley on Fraser Island. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England


As an example of the predicted boost to the tourism industry, the Bundaberg visit of Prince Charles and Camilla in April reached a media audience of more than 26 million people in exposure worth an estimated $3.5 million.

Industry insiders last week said Harry and Meghan's Fraser Island foray should at least double that figure.

    Local Partners