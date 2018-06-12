Menu
Boyd has added to Queensland’s confusion. (Liam Kidston)
Rugby League

Maroons confusion: Walters didn’t know Boyd's plan

by RIKKI-LEE ARNOLD
12th Jun 2018 5:33 PM
QUEENSLAND coach Kevin Walters had no idea Darius Boyd was set to step away from representative football after last week telling him he was still in the mix for an Origin recall.

The long-serving Maroons and Kangaroos back announced on Monday night that he had decided to end his time in the representative arena to give the next generation of stars their chance.

He said he did not want to push for a recall and stop players like Broncos teammate Corey Oates or Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga from playing for Queensland, after missing Origin I through form.

It was a shock announcement from the Broncos skipper and even took Walters by surprise.

The Maroons mentor said that he spoken to Boyd on the Monday before Game One and let him know his Origin career wasn't over.

But Boyd made a different decision since then and Walters said he respected that choice.

Darius Boyd won’t be seen in any representative side after calling it quits.
"I didn't think he was thinking that way but I can understand where he's coming from," Walters said.

"He thinks it's time to leave that arena. You know as a player when your time is up as such.

"It's a very brave decision, a very honest decision and I certainly applaud that.

"We had conversations around (a recall). But I'm happy for Darius that he's had such a great career at this level."

Boyd's last match for Queensland was game two of 2017, when the side pulled off a remarkable last-minute win to force the series into a decider.

He finishes with 28 games for the Maroons and 23 appearances for Australia, as well as the record of Queensland's second-highest tryscorer in history.

There is plenty for Boyd to be proud of. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Walters said he had spoken to Boyd since the announcement and could tell he wanted to retire with the happy memories of that 2017 series.

"He's been a wonderful contributor to the Maroons through that period whether he's playing fullback, centre or wing," Walters said.

"He can look back with a lot of pride and belief in what he did for Queensland.

"He's been outstanding through that era of domination.

"His last series was a winning one and I think he wants to keep those memories more than anything else."

