Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Geoff Carroll at the Powertec Telecommunications office in Southport. Picture: Adam Head
Geoff Carroll at the Powertec Telecommunications office in Southport. Picture: Adam Head
Business

Connectivity solutions for agriculture sector

by Stephanie Bennett
25th Aug 2018 3:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND company Powertec Telecommunications has launched a new tech solution and hardware product, which it says has the potential help farmers to accurately monitor multiple sensors on their properties.

The company, which has been in business for 24 years and was recently named as a Westpac Business of Tomorrow, has developed a cloud-based platform known as myinsight.io along with a connectivity module.

Powertec head of technology Geoff Carroll said the system was a "connectivity game-changer" and said it would provide huge benefits to the agricultural sector.

"We started researching what was available to help those on the lands, and what might be their big pain points," he said. "What we found farm to farm, property to property and industry to industry all seemed to be similar."

Designed and manufactured in Queensland, the connectivity module is believed to be a world-first.

"The sensor market is fragmented with different portals needed for different sensor uses - the connectivity module allows you to tie all your sensor data into one convenient portal with one supplier using the latest technologies," Mr Carroll said.

"The result is efficiency and cost savings for the user.

"(Our technology) will assist business to increase productivity, environmental sustainability, safety and workflow, which will ultimately make the working farm more self-sufficient."

Mr Carroll said everything from water management, to weather monitoring could be helped by the new system.

Related Items

agriculture drought farmers powertec telecommunications rural technology

Top Stories

    Behind the scenes at the RFS: 'Mentally intense'

    premium_icon Behind the scenes at the RFS: 'Mentally intense'

    News Meet the people working behind the scenes for the RFS in the Clarence Valley

    FIRE EFFORT: Local businesses come to the rescue

    premium_icon FIRE EFFORT: Local businesses come to the rescue

    Community Local businesses keep caffeine levels up for fire crews, volunteers

    Police release CCTV images after multiple thefts

    Police release CCTV images after multiple thefts

    Crime Police want to know if you recognise this man

    Wreckers don't get rewards for role in leadership debacle

    premium_icon Wreckers don't get rewards for role in leadership debacle

    Politics Scott Morrison's elevation to Prime Minister denies Peter Dutton.

    Local Partners