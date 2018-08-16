Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nurse Rosemary Willis is suing Robina Hospital over injuries she received at work. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Nurse Rosemary Willis is suing Robina Hospital over injuries she received at work. Picture: AAP/John Gass
News

Nurse sues hospital for $1m over ‘career-ending’ injury

by Jeremy Pierce
16th Aug 2018 4:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast nurse who allegedly suffered career-ending injuries trying to restrain a panicked patient is suing the hospital for almost $1 million.

Lawyers for Rosemary Willis, 51, have lodged a WorkCover claim for more than $904,000 with the Supreme Court over allegations she was injured when a sedated patient lashed out during a shift at Robina Hospital's Intensive Care Unit in 2016.

The claim alleged the Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service failed to take reasonable care for Ms Willis' safety, failed "to instruct her of correct and safe methods of carrying out her duty and failed to establish, maintain or enforce safe methods and systems".

According to court documents, Ms Willis was working at Robina's ICU on February 15, 2016, when she suffered shoulder injuries trying to stop a patient from ripping out a breathing tube.

The claim said Ms Willis should have been warned about the patient's likely agitation and that doctors should have ordered the patient to be physically restrained by "soft constraints" or administered stronger sedatives as she regained consciousness.

"(They) knew or ought to have known that Patient S posed a risk of injury," the claim states.

"(Ms Willis) has endured and will continue to endure pain, suffering and loss of amenities of life, and her enjoyment of life has been diminished and impaired."

She has not been able to return to work since.

Acting for Ms Willis, Senior Associate at Maurice Blackburn Lawyers Anna Morgan said the incident had taken a heavy toll on the career nurse.

"She was a dedicated nurse who loved her job and this injury has effectively ended her career," she said.

"This has been very tough for her trying to raise two children needing heavy painkillers and regular further treatment."

She said Ms Willis would like to continue working at the hospital in some capacity, but would be unable to return to her previous role.

"She is going to require ongoing medical care."

A spokeswoman for Gold Coast Health said they were aware of the legal action but could not comment further.

"We can't comment on this specific case while legal proceedings are underway," she said.

"Gold Coast Health is committed to providing a healthy and safe work environment for our staff, patients and visitors."

courts nurse robina hospital rosemary willis

Top Stories

    FINE NINE: Swift team gearing up for world challenge

    premium_icon FINE NINE: Swift team gearing up for world challenge

    Water Sports IT HAS been a long road to the ITU World Triathlon Championships for the team at SwiftMultisport Yamba - for some, it has been thousands of kilometres.

    NEED FOR SPEED: Could a major shift be coming to the Rebels?

    premium_icon NEED FOR SPEED: Could a major shift be coming to the Rebels?

    Rugby League SOUTH Grafton club linked with bush footy 'Supercoach'.

    Community support helps Tigers lift up life member

    premium_icon Community support helps Tigers lift up life member

    AFL TRIVIA night blows fundraising expectations out of the water.

    Dancers take a leap into the HSC early

    premium_icon Dancers take a leap into the HSC early

    News For two South Grafton High students, their HSC will begin next week

    Local Partners