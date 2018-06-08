Weir’s odd Derby couple to make life interesting

Jockey Damian Lane rides Heavenly Thought (right) to victory in race 2, the Grand Prix Stakes, during the Treasury Brisbane Ladies Oaks Day at Doomben Racecourse in Brisbane, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Albert Perez) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

ONE is a work in progress, but with probably more ability and the other is a complete professional who is set to get the perfect run.

Darren Weir is finding it hard to split his Queensland Derby runners Lucky For All and Heavenly Thought ahead of Saturday's Group 1 blue ribband.

"The best way to describe (Lucky For All) is that he's not easy. I'm more than happy to be putting up with him because he's got a bit of ability," Weir said on Friday.

"He's getting better. His raceday habits are starting to improve a bit, but it's going to be tricky for him from barrier 19, where he gets to in the run.

"Just whether a big occasion gets to him, I'm not sure. He's still a bit babyish in the head.

"Heavenly Thought is the complete opposite. He's just a professional, easy horse to train. Very sound, barrier one is a plus, he will go to sleep and hopefully get the right run.

Lucky For All doesn’t exactly make life simple for the Darren Weir stable.

"Ability wise Lucky For All might have a bit more ability, but his raceday habits are definitely not as good as Heavenly Thought's."

Weir had four horses fly to Queensland this week on a chartered flight.

The stable is still sweating on a start for Japanese import Danon Liberty, who remains first emergency for the Stradbroke with no withdrawals as of Friday.

Burning Passion and Endless Drama both had secondary veterinary examinations on Friday and were cleared to start.

Heavenly Thought (right) takes out the Grand Prix Stakes in May. Picture: AAP

"It would be great if he could get a run. He seems to be going well (but) it's a pretty big ask for a horse. He's come over from Japan, we've only had him 10 weeks," Weir said.

"He's arrived (in Queensland) in really good shape. Hopefully he can get a run and if not we will regroup and head to the spring."

Weir's confirmed Stradbroke runner is Voodoo Lad, which he said was ridden too close in the Goodwood.

"His run probably looked very plain. With a quieter ride and give in the ground, he deserves his spot in the race," he said.

Weir named Ulmann (Wayne Wilson Mile) as his best chance at Doomben today.

"I love horses on the back up when they've had a good week," he said. "He gets a good run from a good draw and any give in the ground is a plus."