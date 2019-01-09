It’s time: Queensland duo to Australia’s rescue

Queensland duo Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns have been called into Australia’s Test line-up. Picture: Jono Searle.

QUEENSLAND has come to the rescue of Australia's struggling Test team with Bulls batsmen Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns called up for baggy green duties.

Renshaw and Burns have been named in a 13-man squad for the upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning at the Gabba on January 24.

Australia slumped to a 2-1 series loss to India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in which not one Australian batsman scored a century.

Burns and Renshaw were not picked for that series, but a return to the Gabba has presented an opportunity for the Bulls duo.

Selectors have also rolled the dice on 20-year-old Victorian Will Pucovski while axing Shaun Marsh, Mitch Marsh, Peter Handscomb and Aaron Finch following the India debacle.

"There is no doubt the India series produced some disappointing results and we have now reviewed the squad ahead of the series against Sri Lanka," chief selector Trevor Hohns said.

"Joe Burns has had strong performances in first-class cricket this season, and we believe he can contribute strongly if given the chance in the series.

"Matt Renshaw is a player with the ability to make big scores, and at 22 years old has 10 first-class centuries.

"He also performed extremely well in England during the County season. We see him as a long-term prospect as a Test player and have confidence in his ability to bounce back following a string of low scores early in the Shield season.

"Will Pucovski is an exciting young player who is making his mark in the Sheffield Shield. He is another player with a track record of making centuries. We look forward to him joining the squad and congratulate him on his first national call-up."

Burns and Renshaw will be looking to score runs in a warm-up game for the Cricket Australia XI against Sri Lanka in Hobart next week.

The Gabba Test will be a pink ball match over the Australia Day long weekend.