Munster set to commit to Storm

MAROONS sensation Cameron Munster has scuppered claims he wants out of Melbourne as the Storm open negotiations to make him the face of the club in the post-Cameron Smith era.

The Storm are in discussions with Munster's management on a multimillion-dollar extension in a major boost for the Maroons five-eighth on the eve of his first full State of Origin series.

Munster has been buffeted by speculation he is on thin ice at the Storm following last year's World Cup campaign, where the Storm ace admitted he went off the rails with a party-boy attitude.

The rumours intensified to the point where two Sydney-based clubs contacted Munster's management last week to inquire about the possibility of signing the 23-year-old.

It is understood the Cowboys are also eyeing off Munster, who is off-contract next year, from 2020 onwards as North Queensland form a succession plan for Johnathan Thurston, who will retire at season's end.

But Munster has told Storm officials he is keen to sign an upgraded deal until the end of 2022 or 2023.

Storm’s future is switching Cams. (Colleen Petch)

The classy utility is looking at buying a home in Melbourne - further evidence Munster has no plans to leave the powerhouse club that launched his NRL career.

Melbourne chief executive Dave Donaghy confirmed the club has made moves to secure Munster to an upgraded deal.

"We've opened preliminary discussions with Cameron's management about a long-term contract at Storm," Donaghy said.

"Cameron has had his challenges, but he's impressed me with his maturity of late and the way he's responded.

"Storm is the best place for him, he can take his game to another level here and I look forward to watching his continued progression as both a player and a person.

"There's an exciting crop of emerging talent at this club. Cameron has an opportunity to play a leadership role with those guys as our older players transition out of the game.

"I'm sure he sees that as well."

Munster’s ascension is good news for Queensland. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Smith dropped a representative-retirement bombshell last week and the Storm skipper is likely to quit the NRL next season.

Munster said he is keen to fill a leadership role and maintain Melbourne's success when Smith and Billy Slater retire.

"I've learnt a lot from those guys, as well as 'Bellyache' (coach Craig Bellamy), so I'd like to help build on the culture they have set," he said.

"I love Melbourne, the structure, system, players and culture around the club.

"No one is really from Melbourne and that's why we're so close and bonded. We hang out together and that's what makes us (a strong club)."

Broncos legend and Maroons selector Darren Lockyer believes Munster has the leadership capacity to spearhead a new era for the club.

Munster can play a leading role for Melbourne. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"Cam is best off learning under Craig Bellamy in the Melbourne system," he said.

"If he keeps his feet on the ground, he will mature into a leader and I hope Cam has aspirations to one day play a senior role. I can see him being a future captain at Melbourne and he can achieve that if he really wants it.

"He is that Laurie Daley style five-eighth. He is a strong runner and just had to learn some of the subtleties of playmaking.

"With every game, he is getting the balance right, his running will always be his strongest aspect but his passing and kicking game is getting better and better. He will be the complete package.

"Cameron Smith and Billy Slater will be gone in a year or two. Cam Munster would be a marquee player for any club so it's important Melbourne retain him for the long haul. He can lead a new era at the Storm."