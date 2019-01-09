State avoids backing sex offender register plan

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones would not say if the government would support the move. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones would not say if the government would support the move. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

THE Palaszczuk Government has steered clear of backing the Morrison Government's push for a national sex offenders' register.

It was revealed overnight that Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had called on the states and territories to join the Commonwealth in creating a national registry for child sex offenders.

It is understood the online register would give concerned parents access to the names, photographs and general location of convicted sex offenders.

This morning, Palaszczuk Government frontbencher Kate Jones would not say if the government would support the move or take part in any consultation with the federal government.

She said any decision would have to be made by the relevant minister.

"Of course, like everything, you need to understand the details before you sign up to yet another announcement by Peter Dutton in the paper," she said.

"If we want a national scheme, then there should be a national policy and that should go through the appropriate national channels."

Peter Dutton says a national child-sex offender register would help parents keep their kids safe. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark

The Queensland LNP opposition have backed the federal government's proposal and have called on the Palaszczuk Government to offer their support.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander claimed the registry would help keep parents informed and provide them with "crucial information".

"Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk should not play politics on this issue and do what's right for Queensland by getting on board," he said.

"Convicted child sex offenders are the worst of the worst and more needs to be done to empower and enable parents to protect their kids."