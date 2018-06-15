Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The burnt-out Police Station and Courthouse on Palm Island during the 2004 riot.
The burnt-out Police Station and Courthouse on Palm Island during the 2004 riot.
Politics

State’s apology to Palm Island

by SAM BIDEY
15th Jun 2018 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Government will acknowledge Palm Island residents were racially discriminated against during the 2004 riots, with details of a public apology revealed in court today.

Cameron Doomagee (Mulrunji) who died in police custody on Palm Island in 2004.
Cameron Doomagee (Mulrunji) who died in police custody on Palm Island in 2004.

In a Federal Court sitting in Townsville, Justice Bernard Murphy approved a $30 million dollar class action settlement on allegations of racial discrimination during the riots which broke out following the death of Cameron Doomadgee (Mulrunji) in police custody.

On top of the large payout, the Queensland Government agreed to apologise to the Palm Island community with Justice Murphy reading out part of that apology during his summary.

"The Queensland Government expresses its sincere and profound apology to all the present and former residents of Palm Island who suffered as a result of the actions of any of its employees, servants or agents during the events, which occurred between 19 and 29 November 2004, following the death of Mulrunji in police custody," Justice Murphy read.

"The Queensland Government acknowledges that men, women and children who were assaulted, or otherwise treated illegally during this time suffered distress, humiliation and violence, and were discriminated against on the basis of their race by persons who represented the Queensland Government.

"We offer our deep regret and sorrow for those actions."

The action was brought by Lex Wotton, who served jail time for his role in the riots, his partner Cecilia Wotton and his mother Agnes Wotton on behalf of the Palm Island residents.

Palm Island local Lex Wotton Pictured: Zak Simmonds
Palm Island local Lex Wotton Pictured: Zak Simmonds
palm island racial discrimination racism

Top Stories

    Elderly man disappears on fishing trip

    Elderly man disappears on fishing trip

    News Elderly man goes missing while on fishing trip on Clarence Valley river

    Community rock choir to search Holy Grail on Sunday

    Community rock choir to search Holy Grail on Sunday

    Entertainment Do you know Holy Grail by Hunters and Collectors?

    World game uniting our feline footballers

    World game uniting our feline footballers

    Sport Where will you be watching the FIFA World Cup this weekend?

    Massive Aussie flu spike divides doctors

    premium_icon Massive Aussie flu spike divides doctors

    Health Cases of the flu have jumped by 256 per cent

    • 15th Jun 2018 5:30 PM

    Local Partners