The new Pacific Highway is now 50% complete.
The new Pacific Highway is now 50% complete.
Queensland holidays impact highway work

by Caitlan Charles
8th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

WTIH SCHOOL holidays fast approaching, Roads and Maritime are reminding everyone that no roadwork will be completing on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade to help ease traffic delays.

From 6am on December 14 to 6am December 17, they will suspend work due to high traffic volumes expected during the Queensland school holidays between Glenugie and the Queensland border.

However, from Monday, December 10, there will be five nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and New Italy. Work will involve line marking, installing guard rails and barriers and removing traffic barriers. Motorists can expect a lane closure, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Monday, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway, between Jackybulbin Flat and Devils Pulpit, to carry out vegetation removal and paving. Motorists travelling north can expect a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and traffic control at times.

On Thursday, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie to remove line marking. A reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control will be in place between 7am and 6pm.

A permanent carpark at the rear of the museum at New Italy is open and available for motorists to use while the light vehicle rest area at New Italy is closed until Thursday 20 December. The full rest area will temporarily reopen for motorists to use from 20 December until January 2019.

A lane closure and reduced speed limit of 80km/h will remain in place on both the northbound and the southbound dual carriageway of the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit until mid-December. The closures are needed to help ensure the safety of motorists and the project team while work is carried out on and beside the existing highway.

clarence development pacific highway pacific highway upgrade queensland holidays
Grafton Daily Examiner

