‘Don’t get it’: Maroons legends gun Gallen

QUEENSLAND legends have ridiculed former NSW captain Paul Gallen over his public concern surrounding rookie Blues coach Brad Fittler's team selections.

Maroons greats Corey Parker and Chris Close on Tuesday night took a shot at Gallen for sharing his forthright opinion that the lack of size in the Blues' outside backs concerns him.

Gallen on Monday night declared NSW selectors had dropped the ball by overlooking veterans Josh Dugan and Blake Ferguson as Fittler began his tenure with a record 11 debutants.

Roosters star James Tedesco and Panthers playmaker James Maloney are the only players in the Blues backline to survive the 2017 series loss to Queensland with NSW picking speedsters Josh Addo-Carr, Tom Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell and James Roberts on the edges.

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary will also make his debut in Game 1 at the MCG on Wednesday, June 6.

Gallen told Channel 9's 100% Footy it will be difficult for the Blues' outside backs to inject themselves into the game, unless the NSW forward pack tramples the Maroons up the middle.

"These guys up against this star studded back line makes me nervous," Gallen said.

"The backline for NSW sure has speed and we want to get the ball to them early, but do you think Greg Inglis and Will Chambers are going to let them run around them and score?"

"I would have had Ferguson and Dugan in the side as well. They are big bodies, they help the forwards get out of their own end, they are another kick option and they are good defensively as well."

Paul Gallen didn’t hold back.

"I think what happened last year (with the lengthy pub visit in camp) has totally gone against them and they are probably red-penned from Origin, maybe forever."

Parker, who famously declared relations between the Blues and Maroons were at an all time low as he retired from representative football in the 2016 Origin series, said Gallen shouldn't be having a "whinge" in public about the Blues rookies.

"I don't get it," Parker told Fox League's Queenslanders Only on Tuesday night.

"Paul Gallen has come out this week and he's had a whinge that Ferguson and Dugan should be in the team.

"Just get behind your team that's there and really endorse what's going on.

"I think it's a great side."

Gallen and Parker famously butted heads at the end of their Origin careers with Gallen accusing Parker of being one of the chief sledgers in the Maroons team during the spiteful 2016 series famously remembered for the NSW team's decision to turn their backs on Queensland captain Cameron Smith during the Origin Shield presentation.

Gallen ended his Origin career as NSW's so-called "biggest loser" having won just nine of his 24 State of Origin games.

Speed to burn.

Close said Gallen's comments about the 2018 Blues were a clear sign the NSW Origin fraternity don't understand Origin.

"It's really disappointing to hear an ex-NSW captain come out and bag his team," Close said.

"That would never happen in Queensland, it's not just part of our fabric, it's not what we do.

"They don't get it, and as long as they continue to do that, we're a chance.

"They are a very good side. There's a couple of superstars in that team just waiting to emerge one of them is Latrell Mitchell and the other is Josh Addo-Carr.

"Either one of those player could destroy our team from anywhere on the field at any given time and that's what makes Origin so great."

Meanwhile, The State of Origin door may not be closed for Darius Boyd after Billy Slater pushed the dumped veteran to be the next Queensland fullback.

Retiring Maroons custodian Slater, 34, said Newcastle young gun Kalyn Ponga was destined to play Origin but rallied behind 30-year-old Boyd to don the Queensland No. 1 jersey next year.

Glory days.

Boyd's days in maroon appeared numbered after the 28-Origin veteran was overlooked for next Wednesday's series opener in Melbourne.

Slater did his best to keep Boyd in the selectors' minds when he backed the Brisbane skipper for 2019 despite agreeing with the Ponga hype. Slater - a veteran of 29 Origins - is preparing for his last hurrah after announcing he would retire from representative football following this year's series.

"I understand there is a lot of hype around Kalyn at the moment and he is a fantastic young player - he's got a bright future," Slater said of the 20-year- old.

"I have no doubt he will play for Queensland one day. Whether this year or the year after, I am not sure.

"But Darius is a fantastic No. 1 as well. He has been there, pretty experienced. "He had a bad hamstring at the end of last year ... it is going to take a bit to get back.

"But he would certainly be a guy. He has done it before."

