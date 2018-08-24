Queensland MPs put names to bid to oust PM

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien has added his name to the petition calling for a Liberal party room meeting. Picture: Lachie Millard

TWO Queensland MPs have added their names to the petition calling for a Liberal party room meeting in a bid to end the leadership standoff.

Sunshine Coast based MPs Ted O'Brien and Andrew Wallace issued a joint statement this morning stating they signed the petition to end Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's "unprecedented" demand that he receive 43 signatures before calling the meeting required for the leadership spill.

"The events that have transpired in Canberra this week regarding the Liberal Party Leadership have been extremely disappointing," they said in the statement.

"While we did not cause this issue, we believe that it's our collective responsibility as a Party Room and also as individual members to address it.

"In our judgement, we cannot allow a leadership paralysis to persist for another 17 days until the Parliament sits again on 10 September, and we have therefore decided to add our names to the list of MPs calling for a Party Room Meeting today.

"Our decision to add our names to the list of MPs calling for a Party Room Meeting should in no way be confused as a commitment to any one or more of the leadership candidates.

"The leadership of our nation must be brought to a head and resolved today.

"The people of Australia deserve better than an ongoing leadership vacuum."

Mr O'Brien and Mr Wallace have both been subject of speculation that they supported Mr Dutton, but they said this was only speculation.

"We both respect the significance of the secret ballot in leadership contests," they said.

"Neither of us have discussed with the other how we voted in Tuesday's leadership ballot, nor with anyone else. Any media reports to the contrary have been speculation only.

"Likewise, neither of us intend to disclose to each other or anyone else, including media how we ultimately vote should a leadership ballot be held today."