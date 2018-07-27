Menu
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey will front the hearings today. Picture: Peter Wallis
Politics

Motorists caught on camera cough up $10m more

by Sarah Vogler, Domanii Cameron, Trenton Akers & AAP
27th Jul 2018 1:10 PM
THE State Government is expecting to rake in almost $10 million more from motorists who are caught on camera this financial year.

Revenue from red-light cameras is expected to top $14,118,000 in 2018-19, up from $10,661,000 last financial year.

And fixed speed cameras, which include unattended trailers, are expected to rake in $59,251,000 this year, up from $54,017,000 between 2017-18.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said crashes that occurred at intersections were one of the most serious types of road accidents.

"These crashes are often side impact crashes, or crashes involving pedestrians," he said.

"Even at low speed, this significantly increases the risk of death and serious injury.

"The combined red-light speed cameras have continued to be an effective method for reducing speeds at intersections controlled by traffic light signals, as well as reducing intersection crashes involving speeding vehicles.

"It is important to note that drivers caught by any red light or speed camera are almost always doing the wrong thing and risking their lives and the lives of other road users."

Mr Bailey said other than the addition of the unattended trailers, no additional cameras have been installed during these periods.

"Revenue from the Camera Detected Offence Program is quarantined under legislation for road safety education and awareness programs, road accident injury rehabilitation and road safety related infrastructure improvements on state-controlled roads," he said.

A red-light camera on the Bruce Highway at Mt Sheridan near Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean
