The 33-year-old victim was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital on Tuesday night in a serious but stable conditionafter being found at an Upper Coomera home with eight gunshot wounds to his groin and legs. Police are seeking informationabout a group of males that fled the address shortly after the incident.