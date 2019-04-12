Menu
Joshua Desmond Price is fighting to keep his job at Queensland Police Service in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Crime

Cop fights to keep job after drunken crash

by AAP
12th Apr 2019 4:07 PM
A Queensland police officer who was in uniform, on duty and drunk when he crashed a marked car is fighting to keep his job.

Joshua Desmond Price had been an officer for six years when he crashed a Toyota Prado in the small town of Thallon near the Queensland-NSW border in August 2017.

He is now trying to keep his job, with a lawyer telling an independent tribunal he should not be dismissed because undiagnosed mental health issues limited his moral culpability at the time.

"It is both bizarre and out of character conduct for an otherwise mature, highly respected man and police officer," Mr Price's lawyer Calvin Gnech told the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal on Friday.

"The explanation and understanding as to how this has happened, is directly and only related to my client's mental health status."

Mr Price was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from issues in his personal and professional lives, anxiety, and depression after the crash.

He was suspended without pay on September 11, 2017, and has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor.

