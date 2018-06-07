Wallace: I didn’t back the boys up

Will Chambers charged for knee Jarrod Wallace cleans up some blood during game 1 of the 2018 State of Origin series between Queensland and NSW from the MCG in Melbourne. Pics Adam Head

QUEENSLAND forward Jarrod Wallace has delivered a candid self-assessment of his Origin I performance, but promised to be better if Kevin Walters hands him a second chance.

In just his third game starting for the Maroons, Wallace struggled to make an impact against a monster NSW pack on Wednesday night, running for just 43m in a limited 35-minute stint.

With opposition forwards David Klemmer and Reagan Campbell-Gillard eating up a combined 233m, the Titans prop was shattered in the sheds after the match.

But Wallace took responsibility for his performance, claiming he did not get his hands on the ball enough and did not support teammates Dylan Napa and Josh McGuire.

He said he had never been so disappointed after a game.

"I just want to be a forward leader and I didn't get the ball I would have liked," he said.

"I'm very disappointed. That's the way football goes sometimes and I have to cop it on the chin.

"I thought Naps and Josh McGuire were really good, and I'm really disappointed with how I went because I didn't back them up."

Queensland coach Walters opted to start with Wallace and Napa over the experience of Cowboys veteran Matt Scott, who was left out of the side for Game One.

Scott will now come back into contention as the Maroons prepare to head to Sydney and bid to keep the series alive in enemy territory.

Wallace, who is expected to back up for the Titans against South Sydney on Friday night, vowed to make up for his poor performance if Walters retains him for Origin II on June 24.

Can Wallace be the player Queensland need him to be?

"I have to make sure I'm better in Game Two," he said.

"I'm upset but I know that I'm better, and I can be better. Fingers crossed Kevvie picks me again and I'll improve myself for Game Two.

"Queensland, and even myself, we were here last year (heading to Sydney off a loss) and we've been here plenty of times before, so it's nothing that can't be handled.

"We have to make sure we're better going into Game Two."