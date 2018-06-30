Taxpayers slugged $10m for rail fail fix

Queensland Rail’s New Generation Rollingstock trains will need $150 million of modification work carried out on them.

DESIGN problems with the state's new trains could have been fixed by their manufacturer, Bombardier, in Victoria, which would have spared taxpayers a $10 million bill.

The Palaszczuk Government will funnel the money into upgrading rival Downer EDI's workshop at Maryborough to fulfil an election campaign commitment on local jobs in which Labor promised to spend $150 million modifying the New Generation Rollingstock in Maryborough as its MP, Bruce Saunders, battled to hold the seat.

That was despite Canadian multinational Bombardier being under contract to build the trains in India.

Work includes modifying on-board toilets that fail disability access laws, and adding guard workstations, after a Rail, Tram and Bus Union deal guaranteeing their positions on the trains.

Dubbed the "Save Bruce" strategy, the Maryborough pledge followed the Government's allocation of $70 million of work to Downer, on the back of a union-backed local jobs campaign.

But it was only revealed this week that the NGR upgrade announcement hinged on a $10 million state-funded workshop upgrade as the Maryborough plant cannot handle the longer NGR trains.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey. Picture: Peter Wallis

The trains were built as six-car units to save money, as the old-style three-car sets - joined in the middle to create a six-car train - were rarely decoupled. That means the NGR trains are too long for the Maryborough workshop.

Questioned as to whether Bombardier could have done the work itself, a company spokeswoman yesterday confirmed it had the capacity at its Victorian workshop.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said yesterday Maryborough "is the most suitable location in Queensland'' but did not say whether alternatives, such as Bombardier doing the work at other facilities were considered or costed.