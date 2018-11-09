Southeast’s most delayed train lines

EIGHT out of 12 passenger train lines failed to meet Queensland Rail's strict peak-hour punctuality targets last month, triggering criticism of claims the network had "stabilised".

Analysis of QR data by commuter group RAIL Back on Track, to be released today, reveals troublespots remain on the network despite praise by Transport Minister Mark Bailey of QR's punctuality record.

The commuter advocate group has collated QR's daily peak-hour on-time-running data to give a snapshot of how each of the southeast's 12 commuter lines performed each month.

It reveals eight lines last month failed to meet QR's tough punctuality peak-hour target, which aims for 95 per cent of trains to arrive within four minutes of the scheduled time, or six minutes for longer distance passenger services terminating at the Gold Coast, Rosewood and Nambour.

The analysis shows Beenleigh, Caboolture, Cleveland, Ferny Grove, Redcliffe Peninsula, Springfield, Ipswich and Sunshine Coast lines missed the on-time-running targets for peak-hour travel in October.

The Caboolture and Redcliffe lines were the worst, missing the target for nine months straight.

Rail Back on Track spokesman Robert Dow said the analysis contradicted statements by Transport Minister Mark Bailey last month that the rail system had stabilised.

The Transport Minister continues to back Queensland Rail’s punctuality record.

Mr Dow said the line-by-line breakdown for October mirrored last February's peak-hour results, when QR reported the network overall narrowly missed the 95 per cent on-time target.

"When you look at the data, it has not stabilised, it has actually deteriorated," he said.

QR yesterday defended its punctuality results, releasing data showing eight out of 12 lines met the target when looking at 24/7 on-time-running results.

"Breaking it down per line, nine of 12 lines were above target for quarter one and eight of 12 lines were above target in October 2018," QR chief executive Nick Easy said.

"We are focused on continuing to improve on-time-running performance across all lines."

Mr Dow last month called for an audit of QR's on-time-running data after The Courier-Mail revealed delays caused by mechanical issues on the state's New Generation Rollingstock fleet were being ignored.

QR excludes the delays as it does not own or maintain the fleet.

Mr Bailey said yesterday he had asked the Department of Transport and Main Roads to work with QR to change their reporting to reflect that the trains would soon make up half the fleet.

But he did not say whether delays on the fleet would be recorded in the official contractual on-time-running results tied to QR executive bonuses.