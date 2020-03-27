Menu
Queensland records 62 new cases in past 24 hours

27th Mar 2020 3:47 PM

QUEENSLAND has recorded 62 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 555.

One person, believed to be a man in his 60s, is in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

So far, 13 Australians have died from the novel coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. All have been elderly and at least four had been on cruise ships in the days before they died.

The increase comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces new rules for those returning to Australia as the virus will take "lives and livelihoods".

Defence Force personnel will also be doing compliance checks.

 

