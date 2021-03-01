Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

First AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Sydney
News

Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

by Janelle Miles
1st Mar 2021 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded another two infections with the COVID-19 virus in overseas travellers detected while in hotel quarantine.

One is a man in his 50s, the other is a Victorian man in his 30s.

The new cases take Queensland's tally of confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 1331.

Of those, 11 remain active - one in Cairns, four on the Gold Coast, two on the Sunshine Coast and four are being cared for by the Metro North Hospital and Health Service in Brisbane.

Queensland has gone 49 days without a case involving community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.


It comes as the first batch of Australia's 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have touched down in Sydney.

The 300,000 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine will be now be assessed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) before being distributed across the country.

Originally published as Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    PM speaks on national shame

    PM speaks on national shame
    • 1st Mar 2021 2:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        We’re ‘collateral damage’ in stoush over airline territory

        Premium Content We’re ‘collateral damage’ in stoush over airline territory

        News A business leader warns Rex airlines’ decision to cut routes to the Northern Rivers will impact local business.

        Millions to be wiped from economy if more pickers not found

        Premium Content Millions to be wiped from economy if more pickers not found

        Rural Millions of dollars will be wiped from the local economy if more workers aren’t...

        NSW hits COVID vaccine milestone

        Premium Content NSW hits COVID vaccine milestone

        News COVID NSW: 10,000 frontline workers receive vaccine

        Police officer assaulted in struggle over firearm

        Premium Content Police officer assaulted in struggle over firearm

        Crime A court has heard police were attempting to arrest a man in breach of an AVO at...