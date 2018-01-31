Menu
Queensland Red Blood Service in Yamba

Josie Prow donating blood at a demountable blood service at Yamba Bowling Club.
Josie Prow donating blood at a demountable blood service at Yamba Bowling Club. Ebony Stansfield
ebony stansfield
by

THE Red Blood Service Queensland held a demountable service at Yamba Bowling Club on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

With both days booked out in their entirety almost a month ago.

The donations were whole blood only with people having to visit a donor centre such as Coffs Harbour to donate platelets or plasma.

Maclean resident Lorraine Napper who donated on Monday in Yamba said it's very important to donate blood.

"Due to accidents and anything like that, I've got a daughter that's received blood.”

Red Cross Minute Secretary Maureen Cunningham recommended that people need to book online in advance to secure a spot.

The next available dates at Yamba Bowling club are March 26 at 2-6.30pm and March 27 at 10am-2pm. Then April 30 at 2-6.30pm and May 1 at 10-2pm.

Red Blood Service Spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire said the service that runs in Yamba, is operated by the Queensland Blood Service, as the blood is processed and tested in Brisbane.

To book an appointment call 13 14 95 or online at www.donateblood.com.au.

