Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hamish Stewart has been moved to fullback for the Reds.
Hamish Stewart has been moved to fullback for the Reds.
Rugby Union

Reds squeeze in Stewart even with Lance returning

by Jim Tucker
9th May 2018 10:36 AM

ROOKIE Hamish Stewart is set to be switched to fullback to keep his skills in the Reds line-up beside first-choice flyhalf Jono Lance for Saturday's clash against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Finding a way to include two playmakers is a plus for the tricky game against Japan's Sunwolves while it is also adds Stewart's starchy tackling as a valuable last line of defence.

Lance is returning from a concussion and it seemed likely that would cost Stewart, 20, his spot.

Instead, the pointers are that Stewart will be rewarded for the composed way he stepped up as the replacement No.10 in Queensland's best win of the season, the last-start 27-22 upset of South Africa's Lions.

The player to miss out would be fullback Aidan Toua.

 

Prop James Slipper is also fit after a collarbone injury but key ball-running backrowers Caleb Timu (ankle) and Scott Higginbotham (hamstring) have both run out of time.

The Sunwolves may be winless but they are dangerous opponents on home soil with their capacity for fast, well-constructed tries using the width of the field.

A win for the Reds would push them to 5-5 for the Super Rugby season but any complacency will be costly.

Related Items

hamish stewart queensland reds sunwolves super rugby

Top Stories

    SHARON EDWARDS: Defence questions quality of evidence

    premium_icon SHARON EDWARDS: Defence questions quality of evidence

    Crime A magistrate has questioned some of the evidence from key witnesses in the trial of the man accused of the murder of missing school teacher Sharon Edwards.

    "Outlandish entry" leads to jail sentence

    premium_icon "Outlandish entry" leads to jail sentence

    News Woman faces Grafton Local Court after pharmacy break and enter

    Disputes with contractor causing bridge issues

    Disputes with contractor causing bridge issues

    Council News Romiaka Bridge end date nowhere in sight

    Volunteers help Susan Island

    premium_icon Volunteers help Susan Island

    News Friends of the Susan Island Recreation Trust out in full force

    • 9th May 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners