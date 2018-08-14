Man pinned under semi-trailer

It’s understood the man became pinned by the leg after the prime mover rolled.

A MAN was pinned under a semi-trailer on a rural property northwest of Brisbane late yesterday, with crews working to free him.

Crews rushed to the rural property on Dalby Downs Rd at Kaimkillenbun, near Dalby at 5.20pm and were assessing the scene at 6pm.

It's understood the man became pinned by the leg after the prime mover rolled.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man, 42, suffered pelvic and leg injuries.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police added.

Meanwhile, a man is in intensive care after a car and truck crash at Ayr.

Townsville Forensic Crash Unit officers said early investigations indicated the man's Mitsubishi Pajero had turned right from Drysdale St in front of the prime mover, which had been travelling on the Bower St Bypass.

The prime mover collided with the driver's side of the Pajero, pushing the 4WD around.

Forensic Crash Unit Acting Sergeant Mark Knopjes said the impact happened in a 60kmh zone and GPS data on board the truck indicated it had been doing the speed limit at the time.

The crash happened about 8am.

The 66-year-old Pajero driver was flown to Townsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in the intensive care unit in a serious but stable condition late Monday.

The 53-year-old male truck driver was treated for minor back pain and shock at the scene of the crash.

Acting Sgt Knopjes said blood samples had been taken and police were awaiting the results, while they were also investigating whether inattention or other factors may have played a role.

Firefighters worked to free the man trapped in the Pajero before he was flown to hospital.

Acting Sgt Knopjes asked anyone who may have seen the crash or had dashcam footage of the incident to contact PoliceLink on 131 444.