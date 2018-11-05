Three people killed in separate crashes

Emergency services on scene of serious crash near Sharon.

THREE people have died in separate crashes in a horror morning on Queensland roads.

A woman has died and a young girl is in a serious condition after a crash near Bundaberg, while a cyclist died after being hit by a car on the Sunshine Coast, and an occupant of a car that collided with a power pole near Oakey also passed away.

Police have confirmed a 46-year-old woman died in a collision involving a truck while she was taking her two children to school near Bundaberg.

A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition after receiving injuries to her head, pelvis and leg. She has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital. A 15-year-old boy received minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was in shock, but was not hurt.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Pat Swindells said emergency services responded just before 8am.

"At about 7.45 this morning a two-vehicle traffic crash has occurred on Gin Gin Rd in South Kolan," he said.

"As a result of this crash, a 46-year-old woman has passed away and a 12-year-old girl has received serious injuries and has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

"I've been advised that there was three people in the car the woman was driving, she was taking them to school.

"The young 15-year-old boy in the back seat, he hasn't received any significant injuries.

Inspt Swindells said it was too early to identify the cause of the fatal incident with a police investigation under way.

"It's extremely traumatic for everybody involved and I can only feel for the first responders and the first people who drove across the traffic crash and found the scene.

"There have been a number of witnesses identified, and as part of our investigation they will be interviewed."

"If there's any people who have any dash cam footage or witnessed the accident but didn't stop, please come forward and speak to Bundaberg police."

Queensland Ambulance operations manager Martin Kelly confirmed a doctor who lived in the area had stopped to offer assistance until emergency crews arrived.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man died after being hit by a car while cycling on Caloundra Rd at Caloundra.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said multiple paramedic crews rushed to Caloundra Rd on the Bruce Highway onramp about 6.05am and treated the man, who was from Little Mountain, at the scene for critical injuries.

Police have appealed to witnesses, or anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

To the west of Brisbane, a horror crash has claimed the life of a third person

Police say at a time prior to 1:40am, a vehicle travelling on Oakey Crosshill Rd crashed into a power pole.

The unknown male occupant of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The wreckage of a car after it hit a power pole near Oakey, killing one person. Picture: WIN News



A police spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating at the scene on Oakey Crosshill Rd.

Initial investigations by police indicate the man died as a result of his injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who witness the incident, or may have information in relation to the matter to contact them.

