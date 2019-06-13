Queensland: this is what gets you hot

BIG dildos and butt plugs are high on the list of Queenslanders, according to an online 'sexual happiness retailer's sex map.

Lovehoney released a 'sex map' of Australia, listing the top 45 sexy cities in Australia. The figures for the greater Brisbane region were very telling.

According to the website Australia's third biggest city is the biggest buyer of bondage gear in the country, and the second biggest buyer of butt plugs and anal toys.

Too busy with the aforementioned, Brisbanites dropped down to fourth in the country for vibrator purchases and fifth for strap-on dildos.

Behind closed doors, most people are dressing up as sexy police officers, as the greater area is rated second for role play.

The average length of dildo purchased is 7.24 inches and to help movement in that department, Brisbane's favourite flavor of lube is mint.

Regional residents also like their dildos marginally larger than city-bred cousins.

It appears that those with highest libidos and curiosity converged on Brisbane in south-east Queensland, as coastally and inland the map shows a tamer attitude towards practising baby makin'.

Folk on the Sunny Coast are not very interested in sex toys, ranking 20th and below, but there are a number of people dressing up as sexy secretaries to get their partners excited.

Sunshine Coast residents also like their dildos marginally larger than city-bred cousins, with the average size measuring 7.3 inches.

And while being like chalk and cheese, the Gold Coast is similar to the Sunshine Coast in one respect: they're both not very interested in sex toys. But this is made up for by ranking 15th in the country for bondage and fifth for role play.

The cold weather in Toowoomba is stopping folk from getting hot and heavy according to the Lovehoney data, which ranks as the 22nd sexiest city in the country, and below 20th for sex toys, role play and bondage.

Regional Australia is demonstrating that it is leading the sexual charge throughout the country, with 8/10 towns featuring in the top ten.

The complete top ten:

Gladstone, QLD Brisbane, QLD Townsville, QLD Alice Springs, NT Wagga Wagga, NSW Mackay, QLD Launceston, TAS Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, NSW Adelaide, SA Rockhampton, QLD

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Victoria was crowned the least sexiest place to live in the country with Bendigo only able to put the state on the map in position 32.

In NSW, the story is a little more uplifting with the beautiful town of Coffs Harbour cementing itself at number 25 thanks to increased strap on purchases in the area compared to its neighbours.

The sex map research also explored Australia's top fantasies and "sexy cop" is guaranteed to turn most Aussies on.

The second most enjoyed fantasy is 'french maid and butler" which features prominently in the top 20 sexiest places in Australia and includes Gladstone, Mackay, Bathurst, Lismore, Albury and Cairns.

The data also reveals "cock ring" as the most widely searched term on Lovehoney's website and, with four pages of products to browse through, Aussies clearly want to put a cock ring on it.