Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More people are dying on Queensland roads in truck crashes compared to the rest of Australia.
More people are dying on Queensland roads in truck crashes compared to the rest of Australia.
Health

Queensland the truckie death capital

by Patrick Billings
26th Feb 2019 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE people are dying on Queensland roads in truck crashes compared to the rest of Australia.

New figures reveal Queensland had its worst truck death toll in 2018 in four years.

According to the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics there were 25 fatal crashes involving articulated trucks in Queensland last year up from 17 in 2017.

Articulated trucks include semi-trailers and prime movers.

The fatal crashes in Queensland resulted in 29 deaths, ahead of NSW with 26 deaths from 23 crashes.

The deaths consisted of 22 driver, four passengers, a cyclist, a pedestrian and a motorcyclist.

Despite this Australia had its best overall year in a decade with only 78 fatal crashes across the country compared to 92 last year.

It was slightly better news for Queensland in the heavy rigid truck class with only 15 fatal crashes, second to NSW which had 26 lethal collisions.

There were five fatal bus crashes in Queensland last year.

editors picks fatal truck crash queensland

Top Stories

    Solution to Centenary Dr traffic snarls comes up at council

    premium_icon Solution to Centenary Dr traffic snarls comes up at council

    Council News A solution to Centenary Dr holiday traffic snarls, purchases of waterfront land, the Brooms Head holiday park latest are all coming up at council today.

    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News Police wearing protective armour have been seen near a motel

    Car flips, lands on side and traps woman in Yamba roll-over

    premium_icon Car flips, lands on side and traps woman in Yamba roll-over

    Breaking Emergency services cut door off vehicle to free trapped occupant

    Sailing club's rebuild after storm almost complete

    premium_icon Sailing club's rebuild after storm almost complete

    News Big River Sailing Club all but finished with construction