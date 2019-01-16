Our holiday hotspots in laughable tourism snub

Warwick was the only other Queensland town to make the list.

THEY'RE off with the fairies.

A new list of Australia's top 10 holiday towns has snubbed some of Queensland's most famous tourist destinations, with a Victorian fishing village called Port Fairy taking out the top spot.

The annual Wotif.com Town of the Year awards, which last year voted Mackay as No.1, will be released today with only two Queensland entries in the top 10.

Palm Cove on the outskirts of Cairns ranks at No.7 and Warwick in country Queensland scrapes in at No.10.

Entries are decided on a combination of value for money, demand and the strength of customer reviews for specific regions.

After Port Fairy, WA's Albany and Port Augusta in SA rounded out the top three while bizarrely Bendigo, Cowra and Dubbo also made the top 10.

As the name suggests, cities were not included in the category.

Acting Queensland tourism minister Di Farmer was bewildered by the rankings.

"They've got to be joking," she said.

"You can't visit Port Fairy without packing a snow jacket and a raincoat and don't even get me started on Dubbo.

"Queensland should occupy at least five of the top 10 positions."

Wotif managing director Daniel Finch acknowledged Queensland's placing on the list could be controversial, but said Port Fairy deserved the title.

"While Queensland is undoubtedly a favourite with Aussies, the laid-back Victorian town of Port Fairy was crowned No.1 for its incredible coastline, art, culture and foodie scene - with growth soaring 45% year-on-year," he said.

"We're looking forward to seeing how next year's awards shape up and if Queensland can bring back the sunshine by taking out No.1 again."

WOTIF 2019 Aussie Town of the Year Awards

Port Fairy (Victoria)

Albany (WA)

Port Augusta (SA)

Bendigo (Victoria)

Forster (NSW)

Cowra (NSW)

Palm Cove (QLD)

Scamander (Tasmania)

Dubbo (NSW)

Warwick (QLD)