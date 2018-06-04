Menu
Surfs up at Peregian Beach. Picture: Lachie Millard
News

Big swells, showers on the way

by Sophie Chirgwin
4th Jun 2018 6:15 AM

SUNSHINE Coast surfers made the most of a 1.5-metre swell on Sunday, with more powerful conditions predicted on Monday.

Meteorologist Harry Clark said a low-pressure system building during the past few days in the Tasman Sea created the swell.

"The swell will stick around tomorrow (Monday) and gradually ease into Tuesday," he said.

Surfers at Peregian Beach enjoyed waves reaching about 1.5 metres, however they shivered through offshore breezes.

Queenslanders will begin the working week with the Monday blues as the bureau predicts cloudy conditions with a chance of showers, however the morning temperature should be slightly warmer than it has been in the past few days.

Brisbane's minimum will be 12C, the Sunshine Coast's 11C, and the Gold Coast's about 10C.

"When we get towards Wednesday and Thursday, we will start to see more showers around, and temperatures will drop back as well," Mr Clark said.

