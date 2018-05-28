Woman hauled off Jetstar flight by feds

A QUEENSLAND woman has been hauled off a Jetstar flight by the Australian Federal Police after causing frightening scenes on a Brisbane-bound flight.

The 47-year-old reportedly screamed and shouted abuse at passengers and crew for most of the two-hour flight from Melbourne.

The woman began singing and chanting so loudly that children began to cry. Picture: Channel 9

Witnesses told 9News that the woman began singing and chanting so loudly that children began to cry.

Footage obtained by 9News shows the distressed woman swatting crew members away with her Bible when they tried to intervene and calm her.

Members of the AFP boarded the aircraft when it landed in Brisbane and escorted the woman off the flight.

The distressed woman swatting crew members away with her Bible when they tried to intervene. Picture: Channel 9

"Once in the terminal, the woman allegedly became agitated and aggressive and refused to comply with directions from AFP officers," the AFP told 9News.

"For the welfare of the woman, an ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital for physical and psychiatric assessment."