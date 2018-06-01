Alyssa Azar’s record breaking Everest climb

Alyssa Azar on the summit of Mt Everest in May.

IN THE weeks it took to climb Mt Everest, Queenslander Alyssa Azar didn't let her mind wander to think about what standing on top of the world for the second time would feel like.

Focusing your mind on the daily effort is vital to staying safe on the world's highest peak, the 21-year-old told The Courier-Mail from Kathmandu after safely making it back down as the youngest woman in the world and youngest Australian to successfully conquer Mt Everest twice.

"We summitted on the 19th, which was a week earlier than we expected, climbing through the winds we got there as the sun was coming up in the morning which was pretty amazing," she said.

Alyssa Azar and her team climbing the final ridge to the summit of Mt Everest.

"We climbed all night and then there's nothing left, you're on that final ridge line.

"I remember seeing the prayer flags and it's just a really surreal moment.

"When I was standing on the summit I remember just feeling really lucky we were there."

Alyssa Azar at the top of Mount Everest two Sherpas.

In total the expedition took the team of three climbers about two months.

The maximum time a climber can spend at the top is around 15 minutes.

"I tried to take it all in knowing that the moment is pretty quick," she said.

"As you're heading down that's when the exhaustion of the climb really hits you and you have to be quite focused."

Alyssa Azar’s team’s tents at Everest Base Camp in Tibet.

Four days into her recovery the mountaineer said she was glad to be feeling less sick than she did after her last summit two years ago.

"It (the climb) strips your body down; I lost a fair bit of weight and you're just generally fatigued," she said.

Alyssa Azar says in total, the expedition took about two months.

Proud dad and fellow adventurer Glenn Azar has joined Alyssa in Kathmandu where they will take it easy for a few days before heading back to Brisbane next week.