Queenslanders descend on the Clarence Valley

Grafton's Jacarandas have been popular with Asian visitors to Grafton responding to the Clarence Valley Council's social media campaing. Tim Howard

THE LAST thing you want to do after a week at work is drive for more than a few hours to your weekend destination.

With the Pacific Highway upgrage getting closer to completion, travel times are getting shorter and coastal towns in the Clarence Valley are reaping the benefits.

Clarence Valley Council's director of environment, planning and community, Des Schroder, said places like Yamba, Iluka, Wooli, Brooms Head and Minnie Water were experiencing a rise in domestic day trippers and people looking for a weekend away.

Caravan park operators are saying the majority of their customers are coming from Southeast Queensland.

"We grew up 13,000 in just domestic overnight tourists (in the last 12 months), they are predominately coming from Queensland,” Mr Schroder said.

"What's driving that is the Pacific Highway upgrade.”

"In the past, if you looked at the highway from Grafton to Brisbane, it would have taken you over four hours.”

"But if you do that at 110, which you will be able to do eventually, you can do that in about three hours.”

With travel times slashed, more people from Queensland can make the trip to the Clarence on a Friday night and stay the weekend.

"When the highway gets finished, the upgrade will make the trip from Ballina to Coffs shorter.”

"All of a sudden you could leave Gold Coast and be in Yamba, Minnie Water, Wooli, Iluka or Grafton in a bit over two and a half hours.”

Mr Schroder said holidaymakers are always skipping Byron Bay for Yamba in search of a more quiet getaway but now it will be possible to get to Minnie Water or Wooli with off ramps at Tyndale and Glenugie.

"Basically both those off ramps, south or north, will go into those locations.”

"People will be able to do the trip on weekends, the highway makes that possible from Southeast Queensland or Port Macquarie, it makes it possible to come down here.

"Bottomline is domestic overnight visitors are definitely increasing and the suspicion is they are coming from Queensland, trying to get out of the cities.

"A lot of them are hankering for what their places used to be like.”

Mr Schroder also said National Parks and Wildlife Service was showing a 27 per cent growth in the domestic tourists coming to the area.

"For us, it's good to see sustainable growth, but there are a few issues we have to see around the corner.”