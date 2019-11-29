Queensland’s shameful murder statistic

Only one state has a worse record than Queensland when it comes to women being murdered and almost all killers are male, report shows.

QUEENSLAND has the highest number of female murder victims after Victoria, a new report by the Australian Institute of Criminology shows.

The National Homicide Monitoring Program is Australia's only comprehensive national data collection on homicides.

Released this week, it shows 21 women were killed in Queensland in 2015/16 (latest figures available) with Victoria recording 22.

Among the women killed that year were Tiahleigh Palmer- murdered by foster father Rick Thorburn - and Tara Brown, who was savagely bludgeoned to death by bikie boyfriend Lionel Patea.

Nationally there were 82 female homicide victims compared to 153 males.

In Queensland just four offenders were women contrasting the 54 male perpetrators.

According to the report, 19 of the 46 homicides in Queensland were domestic related with acquaintances accounting for a further 20 deaths.

Of the domestic homicides 11 involved intimate partners, four involved the killing of one's own child and four involved extended family.

Just four murders involved strangers and two offenders were never identified.

Twenty-three of the 46 homicides in Queensland that year occurred in the victim's own home. Eight happened in a public place while six occurred on a road or highway.

Knives or other sharp instruments were used in 18 homicides making it the most prevalent weapon.

Three killers used firearms while hands and feet were used to kill on eight occasions.

According to the report Queensland has recorded 1,577 homicides from 1989/90 to 2015/16, the second highest in Australia after NSW which saw 2,479 killings.

Nationally Indigenous Australians were six times more likely to be homicide victims than non -Indigenous people.