Is Inglis our new Mal Meninga?

QUEENSLAND is ready to unleash the new Mal Meninga.

Maroons hierarchy declared Greg Inglis can have a Meninga-like influence on this year's State of Origin series after he was yesterday anointed as Queensland's captaincy successor to Cameron Smith.

On a momentous day for Inglis, the South Sydney ace was installed as Queensland's 13th Origin captain _ and the Maroons' fourth indigenous skipper, joining Arthur Beetson, Gorden Tallis and Meninga.

Inglis has often been compared to Meninga by virtue of his physical stature but Queensland coach Kevin Walters believes the 30-game Origin star can now exert the same leadership aura as the Maroons icon.

"Greg is ready for the challenge that the job demands," Walters said.

"It was a special moment for me (to crown Inglis captain) and even more importantly for Greg.

"Greg can influence a game physically with his attitude and the way he carries the ball defensively.

"In his efforts, he is an imposing man not dissimilar to Mal Meninga and 'Geno' (Maroons great Gene Miles) and those Queensland centres who are big, strong and aggressive.

"You will see a team led very strongly by Greg Inglis."

The shock omission of Matt Scott leaves Inglis as the sole survivor of the 2006 Queensland team that beat NSW _ kickstarting the Maroons' record run of 11 series wins in 12 years.

Underlining Inglis' greatness, the Queensland centre will play his 31st Origin game tomorrow week at the MCG _ seeing him join NSW coach Brad Fittler and Queensland's Wally 'The King' Lewis on the list of all-time appearances.

Inglis was appointed club captain of the Rabbitohs in January 2015 and Walters believes the giant centre will relish the responsibility of succeeding Smith.

"If we can get somewhere near the type of captain Cameron Smith was, we're in pretty good hands," Walters said.

"Greg is ready for the challenge the job demands. He will be a different captain to Cameron in many ways, but he has the great experience of Origin football with 30 games to his name.

"He missed all of last year's series because of injury and in the last two or three weeks with his form at South Sydney, he is ready for the challenge Origin provides.

"Greg will be an inspirational leader and he has been excited the last few weeks since Cameron elected not to play on this year.

"It was only recently, as early as this week that I told Greg (about the captaincy).

"I could feel the excitement in his voice and it's a challenge he is looking forward to."

Queensland selection boss Miles, a former Broncos captain, warned the Blues to brace for an Inglis onslaught.

"He is big and aggressive and leads with action," Miles said.

"We have been led by one of the greatest players ever in Cam Smith. The players all thrived on 'Smitty's' leadership and now that Greg has the 'C' beside his name, it won't change his character.

"Billy Slater was discussed for the captaincy, but at the end of the day, Greg got the gig and I'm very pleased for him.

"He does a fantastic job at the Rabbitohs and that will transfer to Origin.

"We just want Greg to lead by example, he's not a big talker but we want him to tuck the ball under his arm and create havoc."